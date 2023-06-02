2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Bharatha Circus

BHARATHA CIRCUS

When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South

Director: Sohan Seenulal

Cast: Binu Pappu, Shine Tom Chacko, M.A. Nishad

Story: A police investigation unearths unspoken truths within members of a village community

A still from Yaanai Mugathaan

YAANAI MUGATHAAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Rejishh Midhila

Cast: Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Urvashi, Karunakaran

Story: Lord Ganesha disguises himself as a human being and descends upon the Earth to discover the ultimate truth of mankind

A still from Sulaikha Manzil

SULAIKHA MANZIL

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney + Hotstar

Director: Ashraf Hamza

Cast: Noushad Ali, Lukman Avaran, Shebin Benson

Story: An arranged marriage on a whim leads to a comedy of chaos

A still from Deiva Machan

DEIVA MACHAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South

Director: Martyn Nirmal Kumar

Cast: Vimal, Pandiarajan, Neha Jha, Anitha Sampath, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren

Story: A young man must save his prospective brother-in-law from the jaws of death when a divine voice prophesies it

A still from Vishwak

VISHWAK

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Venu Mulkala

Cast: Ajay Kumar Kathurvar, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Likith Chennamaneni

Story: The film deals with the life and times of the average Indian youth in our country

A still from Ugram

UGRAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru

Story: A conflicted and injured police officer sets out to search for his missing family, following their accident

A still from 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

2018: EVERYONE IS A HERO

When and Where: Streaming on Sony Liv from June 7

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Kunchacko Boban, Lal, Narein, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Gauthami Nair

Story: Based on the August 2018 deluge in Kerala, the film is an exceptional tale of human courage and survival