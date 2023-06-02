 2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Between June 2 - June 9, here is a comprehensive list of films/shows to look forward to

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.

A still from Bharatha Circus

BHARATHA CIRCUS

When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South

Director: Sohan Seenulal

Cast: Binu Pappu, Shine Tom Chacko, M.A. Nishad

Story: A police investigation unearths unspoken truths within members of a village community

A still from Yaanai Mugathaan

YAANAI MUGATHAAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Rejishh Midhila

Cast: Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Urvashi, Karunakaran

Story: Lord Ganesha disguises himself as a human being and descends upon the Earth to discover the ultimate truth of mankind

A still from Sulaikha Manzil

SULAIKHA MANZIL

When and Where: Streaming now on Disney + Hotstar

Director: Ashraf Hamza

Cast: Noushad Ali, Lukman Avaran, Shebin Benson

Story: An arranged marriage on a whim leads to a comedy of chaos

A still from Deiva Machan

DEIVA MACHAN

When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South

Director: Martyn Nirmal Kumar

Cast: Vimal, Pandiarajan, Neha Jha, Anitha Sampath, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren

Story: A young man must save his prospective brother-in-law from the jaws of death when a divine voice prophesies it

A still from Vishwak

VISHWAK

When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5

Director: Venu Mulkala

Cast: Ajay Kumar Kathurvar, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Likith Chennamaneni

Story: The film deals with the life and times of the average Indian youth in our country

A still from Ugram

UGRAM

When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru

Story: A conflicted and injured police officer sets out to search for his missing family, following their accident

A still from 2018: Everyone Is A Hero

2018: EVERYONE IS A HERO

When and Where: Streaming on Sony Liv from June 7

Director: Jude Anthany Joseph

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Kunchacko Boban, Lal, Narein, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Gauthami Nair

Story: Based on the August 2018 deluge in Kerala, the film is an exceptional tale of human courage and survival

Read Also
Ponniyin Selvan 2, Neelivelicham, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum: Trending and upcoming South-Indian...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows...

2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows...

Semantic Error to Light On Me: 15 Best BL K-dramas to watch this Pride month

Semantic Error to Light On Me: 15 Best BL K-dramas to watch this Pride month

Al Pacino doubted he was father of 29-yr-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's child, demanded paternity...

Al Pacino doubted he was father of 29-yr-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's child, demanded paternity...

Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz enjoys 'babymoon' with mystery man; Is it Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian...

Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz enjoys 'babymoon' with mystery man; Is it Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian...

Mumbaikar Film Review: Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi struggle to keeping a sinking ship afloat

Mumbaikar Film Review: Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi struggle to keeping a sinking ship afloat