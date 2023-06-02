2018, Ugram, Bharatha Circus, Yaanai Mugathaan: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films & shows that you can now enjoy on OTT

Here’s your weekly fix of what’s trending from the South on OTT, which will help you sort out your weekend plans.
A still from Bharatha Circus
When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South
Director: Sohan Seenulal
Cast: Binu Pappu, Shine Tom Chacko, M.A. Nishad
Story: A police investigation unearths unspoken truths within members of a village community
A still from Yaanai Mugathaan
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Rejishh Midhila
Cast: Yogi Babu, Ramesh Thilak, Urvashi, Karunakaran
Story: Lord Ganesha disguises himself as a human being and descends upon the Earth to discover the ultimate truth of mankind
A still from Sulaikha Manzil
When and Where: Streaming now on Disney + Hotstar
Director: Ashraf Hamza
Cast: Noushad Ali, Lukman Avaran, Shebin Benson
Story: An arranged marriage on a whim leads to a comedy of chaos
A still from Deiva Machan
When and Where: Streaming now on Simply South
Director: Martyn Nirmal Kumar
Cast: Vimal, Pandiarajan, Neha Jha, Anitha Sampath, Bala Saravanan, Aadukalam Naren
Story: A young man must save his prospective brother-in-law from the jaws of death when a divine voice prophesies it
A still from Vishwak
When and Where: Streaming now on Zee 5
Director: Venu Mulkala
Cast: Ajay Kumar Kathurvar, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha, Likith Chennamaneni
Story: The film deals with the life and times of the average Indian youth in our country
A still from Ugram
When and Where: Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Director: Vijay Kanakamedala
Cast: Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru
Story: A conflicted and injured police officer sets out to search for his missing family, following their accident
A still from 2018: Everyone Is A Hero
When and Where: Streaming on Sony Liv from June 7
Director: Jude Anthany Joseph
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Kunchacko Boban, Lal, Narein, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Gauthami Nair
Story: Based on the August 2018 deluge in Kerala, the film is an exceptional tale of human courage and survival
