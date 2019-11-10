10 pics of Pia Sutaria, the equally hot twin of Tara Sutaria

Only true Bollywood fanatics are aware that actress Tara Sutaria has a twin sister Pia. Although the sibling duo look worlds apart, Pia is nothing less than a stunning beauty.

On a different route than her sister Tara, Pia is a ballet dance of great repute and heads the Ballet division of Ashley Lobo's famous dance school 'Danceworx' academy.

Pia is also a former beauty pageant holder and an accomplished model. She can often been seen on the pages of popular lifestyle magazines.

With Pia having an exceptional body thanks to her fantastic fitness level, she can don any look, from sexy beach wear to breezy dresses. Here are ten pictures that prove she is indeed an equally hot Twin of Tara.