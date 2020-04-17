10 new web series to binge-watch in less than eight hours this weekend

Everyday we find ourselves (after finishing work, of course) skimming through page after page, app after app looking for something new to watch. And while there are is no dearth of digital content, there definitely is a need to cut down the screen time—without compromising on consumption. We bring to you web series that you can watch in eight or less hours.

1. She – Netflix

Written by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and author Divya Johry, ‘She’ revolves around a female constable who has been recruited in the Anti Narcotics Group to take on a drug lord. The female constable goes undercover risking her life to bring down his gang. Season: 1. Episodes: 7.

2. Tiger King – Netflix

‘Tiger King’ is based on true events. This crime docuseries introduces us to Joe Exotic, a zoo keeper, whom Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, accuses Joe Exotic of abusing and exploiting wild animals. Hosted by Joel McHale, the series has interviews from several peop4. le who knew Joe. Episodes: 8.

3. The Stranger – Netflix

‘The Stranger’, based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name, tells the tale of a family man, Adam Price, who becomes entangled in a web of mysteries after a man reveals some shocking secrets about his wife. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

4. Special Ops – Disney+ Hotstar

This series by Bollywood filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, is inspired by India’s various espionage missions in the last two decades. Himmat Singh of RAW, and his task force team comprising of five agents living in different parts of the world, in a race against time, must catch the terror mastermind who is responsible for several attacks. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

5. The Forgotten Army – Amazon Prime

‘The Forgotten Army’ is a true epic war series. It follows a group of Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj, led by Subhash Chandra Bose, marched from Singapore to Delhi in a bid to claim freedom for their country from the rule of the British. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

6. Panchayat – Amazon Prime

When an engineering graduate Abhishek runs out of job options, he decides to take up the post of a secretary at a panchayat office. As Abhishek tries to adjust to the job and village life, his struggles will definitely leave a smile on your face. Set in the remote village of Uttar Pradesh, the series starring Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jitendra Yadav will leave you wanting for more with their impeccable performances. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

7. State of Siege: 26/11 – Zee5

As the title suggests this series is based on the Mumbai terror attacks that shook the city on November 26, 2009. Starring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, and Tara Alisha Berry, it takes us back to the most horrific time in the history of Mumbai by being true to the events that occurred. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

8. Asur – Voot

Set in Varanasi, ‘Asur’ is based on a serial killer that has caused havoc in the city. With a whole lot of suspense and a dash of mythology, Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobit) and Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi), try to solve the various murder cases, while trying to catch the killer. Arshad Warsi makes a digital debut with this series. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.

9. The Raikar Case – Voot

When 16-year-old Tarun Naik Raikar falls off the cliff, you are quick to brush it aside as a suicide. But, when inspector James Pereira on closer examination of the body finds some startling revelations, the suicide turns into murder. One by one his family members come under the radar of investigation with each of them looking like suspects. Family secrets, lies and deception…is that what led to Tarun’s death? Who is the murderer? Watch to find more. Season: 1. Episodes: 7.

10. Marzi – Voot

Starring the dashing and talented Rajeev Khandelwal and Aahan Kumra, the series will keep you on the edge of the seat till the end. Their story starts with a date, but soon becomes a nightmare for Anurag Saraswat (Rajeev) when he is accused of rape by Sameera Chauhan (Aahana). Two people with two truths and two versions of their date night…who is lying? Watch to know more. Season: 1. Episodes: 8.