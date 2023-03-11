1 Year of The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri says, ‘never thought it would make such an impact’

Vivek Agnihotri |

The Kashmir Files, featuring actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and others left a mark in the industry with its historical performance at the box office. As it completes 1 year today, the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri spoke about the film’s making, its controversies and many more.

The filmmaker revealed that it took him four years to come up with The Kashmir Files. He, along with his wife, Pallavi Joshi, invested their own savings in this ambitious project. They also mortgaged their house to fund it. After travelling to different parts of the world for research and everything, they were still clueless about the final output.

Talking about the same, the director said, “We never thought The Kashmir Files will leave such a big impression.”

We planned it as a trilogy: Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek explained the statement and stated, “While I was brainstorming about three pillars of democracy. Truth, Justice and Life were the aspects that came to my mind. With this principle belief, the ‘Files’ trilogy was formed. The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi files indicate the right to truth, justice and life is what we have now. Our audience is the fourth pillar of democracy. Let them choose what they want to watch. They are not gonna clap for the crap.”

Vivek doesn't consider cinema as a means of networking and socializing. It doesn’t include partying, drinking, etc. He stated an example of The Kashmir Files and how it began with only 600 screens. It then went on to become a B and C centre film too.

The director states that he has ignored Bollywood. “They intended to make us a typical potboiler which we didn’t want to do. In 2010, we planned to make our own research-based movies with our own self-generated funds. After this, we crafted Buddha in The Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.”

Vivek also talked about Islamophobic reactions to The Kashmir Files

In his reaction to the claims stating that his film is Islamophobic, The filmmaker stated, “I think my audience is smart enough to discover that the main antagonist in the film is terrorism. One of the lines in The Kashmir Files shows the character saying Muslims and other tribes apart from Hindus is also a victim of terrorist attacks. My film reached out to people, touched their hearts, and that’s what matters the most."