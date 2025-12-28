 'Zero Intent To Resolve Reservation Issue': PDP MLA Waheed Para Targets J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Govt
PDP MLA Waheed Para accused the Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir of showing “zero intent” to resolve the reservation issue, calling the quota policy an existential concern for youth. He demanded transparency, release of the panel report, and accountability as students plan to renew protests over the delay.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
'Zero Intent To Resolve Reservation Issue': PDP MLA Waheed Para Targets J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Govt | X | All India Radio News | Screengrab

Srinagar: PDP MLA Waheed Para has accused the Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir of showing "zero intent" to resolve the reservation issue, saying the existing quota policy has become an existential matter.

PDP MLA Waheed Para's Tweet

"The reservation policy has become an existential issue that strikes at the very foundation of the future of our younger generations. It has been over a year since we, along with students, assembled outside the CM @OmarAbdullah's residence.

"Unfortunately, during this entire period, there has been absolutely zero intent on the part of the government towards resolving this issue, which has only compounded the uncertainty and anxiety shadowing our youth," Para said in a post on X on Saturday.

His remarks come at a time when general category students are planning to renew their peaceful sit-in against the delay in rationalising the quota policy, a year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah formed a committee to address the issue.

"This sit-in is a reminder to the government of its obligation to act with transparency and revamp the existing draconian reservation policy.

"At the very least, the reservation report must be placed in the public domain," the Pulwama MLA said.

Para added that there was no justification to withhold the report of the Cabinet sub-committee formed by Abdullah, even if the recommendations were still pending the lieutenant governor's approval.

"Further, if the elected government maintains that the matter presently rests with the lieutenant governor, there can still be no justification for withholding the report from public scrutiny.

"The responsibility, wherever it may lie, must be acknowledged and institutions, including the office of the CM and the L-G, cannot be insulated from public accountability," Para said.

The reservation issue is an exceptionally sensitive one and "we unequivocally endorse the demand for fairness and its timely redressal", he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

