YouTube joins India's edtech space, set to compete with Byju's, Unacademy

India's edtech space now has a new entrant, who is set to compete with the likes of unicorns in the form of Byju's, Unacademy, and many other platforms.

The world's biggest video sharing platform, YouTube, is set to take a huge leap forward in delivering educational content online.

At its annual India conference on Monday, Courses was launched by Google, which aims to bring out a structured learning experience through YouTube.

Videos, text reading materials, etc can be published by teachers on the platform by charging fees or delivering it for free.

Subjects, including ones having vocational importance, can be published by the teachers and students can watch the content without ads if they buy a course.

The feature is set to roll out in India soon, with a possible monetization option for the students who wish to pursue education online.

This comes at a time when edtech platforms such as Byju's and Unacademy are facing a barrage of losses amid layoffs and shutting down of offices.