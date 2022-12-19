e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationYouTube joins India's edtech space, set to compete with Byju's, Unacademy

YouTube joins India's edtech space, set to compete with Byju's, Unacademy

The world's biggest video sharing platform, YouTube, is set to take a huge leap forward in delivering educational content online.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik
Follow us on

India's edtech space now has a new entrant, who is set to compete with the likes of unicorns in the form of Byju's, Unacademy, and many other platforms.

The world's biggest video sharing platform, YouTube, is set to take a huge leap forward in delivering educational content online.

At its annual India conference on Monday, Courses was launched by Google, which aims to bring out a structured learning experience through YouTube.

Read Also
FPJ In-Depth: Does India's job market see value in edtech, online courses?
article-image

Videos, text reading materials, etc can be published by teachers on the platform by charging fees or delivering it for free.

Subjects, including ones having vocational importance, can be published by the teachers and students can watch the content without ads if they buy a course.

The feature is set to roll out in India soon, with a possible monetization option for the students who wish to pursue education online.

This comes at a time when edtech platforms such as Byju's and Unacademy are facing a barrage of losses amid layoffs and shutting down of offices.

Read Also
FPJ In-Depth: Is the sun setting on India's edtech sector?
article-image

RECENT STORIES

'Used to target students': 2 held for setting up fake FCI office, duping job aspirants in UP

'Used to target students': 2 held for setting up fake FCI office, duping job aspirants in UP

Universities in Australia demand migration reset for international students

Universities in Australia demand migration reset for international students

Teachers' scam: CBI probes Subiresh Bhattacharya's appointment as WBSSC chairman

Teachers' scam: CBI probes Subiresh Bhattacharya's appointment as WBSSC chairman

YouTube joins India's edtech space, set to compete with Byju's, Unacademy

YouTube joins India's edtech space, set to compete with Byju's, Unacademy

Bihar: Important notice on BPSC 67th Mains Exam out; read details here

Bihar: Important notice on BPSC 67th Mains Exam out; read details here