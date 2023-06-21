'Yoga Is Not Celebrated On Specific Day But Is A Part Of Our Lifestyle', CBSE Issues A Circular

Representative Image | PTI

Today marks the 9th International Yoga Day 2023! On an occasion of this day (June 21)l, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular for All the Heads of Schools affiliated with CBSE regarding the celebration of World Yoga Day 2023.

The circular mentions about suggested activities in order to encourage students along with teachers. This is to actively involve themselves in the celebration. These activities are suggested by the members of Board.

This year's theme revolves around, 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Meanwhile, ‘Har Aangan Yog’ is the domestic tagline of IDY 2023.

Following are the activities suggested for students and teachers:

Yoga Workshops and Seminars to encourage students and teachers to practice and adopt Yoga in daily life.

Mass Yoga demonstration

Quiz and Essay Writing Competitions on Yoga-theme to incite interest in Yoga among all.

Active participation in Ministry of Ayush International Yoga Day competitions.

Include Yoga and IDY-related articles in School’s e-newsletter, bulletin, magazine etc.

Participation in the Yoga Quiz being organized by the Ministry of Ayush (MoA), in collaboration with MyGov, on the occasion of IDY 2023.

Encourage students and teachers alike to take the Yoga Pledge by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Yoga is not to be celebrated on a specific day of the year but to be a part of our healthy and sustainable lifestyle. For the last 8 years, the global celebration of Yoga on this day has spread the message of practicing Yoga for mental and physical health, well-being and a sustainable lifestyle.