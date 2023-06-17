U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

International Yoga Day | AFP PHOTO Representative Image

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed all primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to reopen for a day on June 21 during the summer vacation so that the students can participate in yoga activities on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Besides practicing yoga, various educational competitions will be organized for children on this day, while the top three winners of the competitions will also be rewarded, a government statement said on June 15.

Vijay Kiran Anand (director general, school education) issued an order that sweets, rice pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water would be distributed to students on June 21. “Compliance with the directives issued by the director of education regarding Yoga Day is mandatory,” the order stated.

The directive also says that on June 20, all principals, teachers and children of all primary and upper primary schools in all districts should be informed about the benefits of pranayama, asanas, breathing exercises, and yoga, and participation everyone should be ensured. The principal of the school will work as a nodal officer for the successful organization of the activities.

On June 21, all principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will be instructed to practice pranayama, Suryanamaskar, and breathing exercises. Thereafter, yoga activities like asanas, pranayama and meditation will be organized among the children at the school level.

The events will also feature posters, essays and quiz competitions on the subject of yoga for students from classes 6 to 8. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third-place winners in the activities organized at the school level.

(with agency inputs)