 U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationU.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

All principals, teachers and children of all primary and upper primary schools in all districts should be informed about the benefits of pranayama, asanas, breathing exercises, and yoga, and participation everyone should be ensured.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
International Yoga Day | AFP PHOTO Representative Image

The Yogi Adityanath government has directed all primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to reopen for a day on June 21 during the summer vacation so that the students can participate in yoga activities on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day.

Besides practicing yoga, various educational competitions will be organized for children on this day, while the top three winners of the competitions will also be rewarded, a government statement said on June 15.

Vijay Kiran Anand (director general, school education) issued an order that sweets, rice pudding, halwa, fruits, and clean drinking water would be distributed to students on June 21. “Compliance with the directives issued by the director of education regarding Yoga Day is mandatory,” the order stated.

Read Also
This International Day of Yoga, Isha Foundation Offers Free Online Yoga Sessions
article-image

The directive also says that on June 20, all principals, teachers and children of all primary and upper primary schools in all districts should be informed about the benefits of pranayama, asanas, breathing exercises, and yoga, and participation everyone should be ensured. The principal of the school will work as a nodal officer for the successful organization of the activities.

On June 21, all principals, teachers, non-teaching staff, and children of primary and upper primary schools will be instructed to practice pranayama, Suryanamaskar, and breathing exercises. Thereafter, yoga activities like asanas, pranayama and meditation will be organized among the children at the school level.

The events will also feature posters, essays and quiz competitions on the subject of yoga for students from classes 6 to 8. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third-place winners in the activities organized at the school level.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Study Abroad Expert Gives Seven Key Tips On SAT That US-bound Students Should Know About

Study Abroad Expert Gives Seven Key Tips On SAT That US-bound Students Should Know About

Indian Air Force: AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open; Apply at afcat.cdac.in Till June 30th

Indian Air Force: AFCAT-2 2023 Registration Open; Apply at afcat.cdac.in Till June 30th

U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

U.P. Govt. Directs Schools to Reopen on June 21 To Celebrate Yoga Day

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

FPJ Exclusive: Data Science, AI, And More In Focus For First Foreign Campus In Tanzania, Says IIT...

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in, Steps To Check