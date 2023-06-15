This International Day of Yoga, Isha Foundation Offers Free Online Yoga Sessions

Mumbai, 15 June 2023: As the world gears up to celebrate International Day of Yoga on June 21st, Isha Foundation, is offering free online Yoga sessions throughout the month of June to those looking forward to avail the benefits of Yoga. Anyone above the age of 7 can attend these sessions online without a fee. Designed by Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation, one can learn these practices at their own pace and choose to join upcoming events in June offered in Hindi and English along with their family, friends, or colleagues.

Isha Foundation is offering three modules of 45 mins each allowing people to choose their desired path of Success, Health & Fitness and Mental Health. One need not have prior experience of yoga to learn these practices. Interested participants can register here and also download the free Sadhguru App to receive continuous support on a daily basis.

Several Medical Centers, Institutions, Schools, Colleges and Business Organisations have showcased their interest in hosting these sessions. Interested Corporates and organisations can request for free online sessions by filling their details through this online form.

Those interested in taking these yoga offerings across the world can also choose to become a Yoga Veera by attending virtual training sessions and receive the necessary support from an Ishanga.

On 21st June, the 9th International Day of Yoga, Sadhguru will be addressing and instructing the general public into a meditation live from Paris, in an exclusive event held at the UNESCO Headquarters, where he’s expected to talk about yoga as a tool to crafting a conscious planet.

Isha Foundation is dedicated to raising human consciousness, and fosters global harmony through individual transformation. Guided by Sadhguru, it is an essential resource for exploring the ancient science of yoga in all its depth and dimensions. Supported by 17 million volunteers in 300 centers worldwide, Isha Foundation’s activities address all aspects of human wellbeing. From its powerful yoga programs for inner transformation to its inspiring projects for society, environment and education, Isha activities are designed to create an inclusive culture that is the basis for global harmony and progress.

