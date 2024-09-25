XAT 2025 Mock Test Now Live: Link Available At xatonline.in; Here's What You Need To Know!

XAT 2025: Xavier Aptitude Test | Official Website

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 mock test is now officially open for the candidates. The mock test link is available on the official website at xatonline.in. The link was activated today, September 25, 2024, at 12 noon.

Eligible candidates can log in to their dashboard, click on the 'Mock Test' tab, and then click on 'Sign In' to begin the mock test.

How to Take the Mock Test for XAT 2025 Online



1. Go to xatonline.in/mocktest, the official website.



2. Fill out the XAT 2025 application form with your name, email address, phone number, and password, among other personal information.



3. Check the application and send it in.



4. Download and save the form for your records.



5. The mock test site will be accessible on your dashboard following submission.



In order to help candidates concentrate on strategic planning and adaptive thinking to improve their performance, this mock test attempts to give them a realistic exam experience.

About XAT 2025

The XAT is a national-level entrance exam for admission into MBA and PGDM programs at top business schools across India. Registration for XAT 2025, which began on July 25, closed on September 22, 2024.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2025 The XAT 2025 examination will be divided into two distinct parts. Part One of the exam is allocated a duration of 170 minutes. Part Two, focused solely on the General Knowledge section, will be a concise 10-minute segment. This structure brings the total examination time to 180 minutes.

XAT will be held in over 100 cities across India. With more than 250 business schools accepting XAT scores, the exam remains one of the most competitive MBA entrance tests. Last year, approximately 1.35 lakh candidates applied, highlighting its broad appeal and significance.

Candidates are advised to visit the official XAT website for detailed information and updates regarding the examination and preparation guidelines.

Exam Pattern for XAT 2025



The four primary sections comprise the XAT 2025 question paper:



Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: Assesses critical thinking and English language skills.



Decision Making: Evaluates the capacity to resolve moral conundrums and reach wise choices.



Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation: Assesses data analysis and mathematical proficiency.



General Awareness: Assesses understanding of current events, commercial trends, and the financial landscape.