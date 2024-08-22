XAT 2025: DON'T Make These Mistakes While Filing Application Form!

XAT 2025 | Official Website

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 exam application process is going on right now. Candidates who want to take exam are required to register themselves. The application form can be found on the official website, i.e., XATonline.com. The will be conducted across various locations on January 5, 2025. It is important that the candidates fill out the application form without any errors.

Candidates should avoid making the following mistake while filling out the application form:

1. Candidates must ensure that their name, date of birth, and other personal details are entered correctly.

2. Double-check your educational qualifications, including degrees, marks, and institutions, before entering these details in the application form.

3. It is important to provide a valid email address and phone number to receive exam updates.

4. Ensure that all required fields and sections in the form are filled out and no sections are left blank.

5. The required application fee must be paid, without it, the application will not be considered valid.

6. Ensure that you upload the correct and required documents in the specified format. Also, make sure that the image is clear.

7. Go through the application form once before submitting it and check for any spelling or grammatical errors.

8. Ensure you meet the specified eligibility criteria, including age, qualifications, and experience, and only then fill out the application form.

9. Keep a copy of your filled-out application form and fee receipt for future use.

10. Fill out your application form well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

The registration is the initial step of the admissions process for aspiring MBA candidates who wish to take the exam. Candidates can click here to fill out the registration form directly.

Eligibility

It is important to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. A candidates must have a valid bachelor's degree in any discipline. The degree should be gained by the applicant after completing at least three years of study (graduation).

Candidates should have a minimum managerial experience of 5 years as of March 31, 2025.

The GMAT and GRE scores must also be submitted for some applicants. The exam has to be done between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024.

How To Apply For XAT 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at XATonline.com

Step 2: Login using your credentials

Step 3: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future