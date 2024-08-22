 Indian Navy Releases INCET 01/2024 Announces Exam Schedule: Check Dates, Timings, & More
According to the official notification, the computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from September 10 to 14, 2024, and will last for 90 minutes.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Indian Navy | Representational Image

The Indian Navy has released the examination schedule for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024). As per the official notification, the computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted from September 10 to 14, 2024, and will last for 90 minutes.

The notification states, "INCET 01/2024: Tentative dates for CBT exams from 10-09-2024 to 14-09-2024. All candidates are requested to make themselves available for the exam."

Interested candidates have to bring a printed copy of their admit card to the examination venue. If failed to do so, it will result in denial of entry to the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 741 vacancies in the Indian Navy, across various positions, including:

- Multi Tasking Staff (16 posts)

- Fireman (444 posts)

- Tradesman Mate (161 posts)

- Pest Control Worker (18 posts)

- Fire Engine Driver (58 posts)

- Cook (9 posts)

- Chargeman (various disciplines) (29 posts)

- Scientific Assistant (4 posts)

- Draughtsman (Construction) (2 posts)

Candidates can access the exam guidelines, syllabus, and other examination details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notice.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the Indian Navy's official website.

