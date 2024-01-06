XAT 2024 Exam: What Makes XAT Different From CAT? | Pixabay (representational Pic)

With the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 exam this Sunday, (January 7), the candidates are gearing up to prepare for the same. Revisions are being done, mock tests are given and current affairs are being glanced at in the hope to achieve a remarkable percentile and get into one of the top B-schools in the country.

The 2024 XAT exam will be administered in a single shift from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm at different testing locations across India.

XAT exam pattern and duration

The 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the XAT exam are done online and must be completed in 210 minutes. The paper is more or less similar to other MBA entrance exams like CAT with one major exception that sets it apart, which is the decision making section. The decision making section is especially designed to test the moral and ethical stance of the candidate.

What previous year candidates have to say?

Yashraj Amin, student at XLRI Delhi and XAT 2023 candidate with 99.98 percentile says that decision making section is the only golden rule in XAT. "Don't go for the most practical answer, instead go for the most ideal best for all answer, that completely addresses and solves the core problem at hand such that another problem solving decision is not left to be taken,” he said.

Candidates fret the decision making section, but if one is quickly able to quickly think on the foot and answer logically then this section is easy to ace. Candidates should focus on eliminating the wrong answers, instead of focusing on choosing the right one.

XAT exam has negative marking scheme

XAT has a negative marking system in place as well. Candidates will lose -0.25 marks for one wrong answer, however if the candidates leave 8 consecutive unattempted questions, -0.10 marks will be deducted. XAT is the only MBA exam that practices this structure.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. To choose the best candidates for management education, XLRI has been conducting XAT at the national level throughout India for more than 72 years. More than 160 institutes use the XAT score in their admissions process.