XAT 2024 Admit Card Released By XLRI: Direct Link To Download Here!

XAT 2024 Admission Card Released by XLRI: Download Now!

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 admission card was released by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) on December 26. The admit card can be downloaded by candidates via www.xatonline.in, the official website.

Candidates can use their XAT ID and date of birth to retrieve and download their admit card.

Steps to download:

Go to www.xatonline.in, the official website.

Click the link for the admit card on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

Download the XAT 2024 admission card.

For future use, hold onto the hard copy of the same document.

Changes in exam pattern

Dr. Rahul K. Shukla, the convenor of the XAT, told FPJ that there haven't been many modifications to the question paper this year. The sole modification is that there will be 15 current affairs and 10 statistical questions in the general question segment this year. The candidate must complete the 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on the XAT within the allotted time.

What is XAT?

The date of the XAT 2024 exam is January 7. The exam is scheduled to take place between 2:00 and 5:30 p.m. The XAT 2024 exam lasts for three hours and thirty minutes. More than 160 institutes utilize the XAT score as a criterion for admission. Aside from XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi, the XAT score is recognized by about a thousand B-schools and ten institutions that are members of XAMI.