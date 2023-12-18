 XAT 2024: Exam Convenor Shares Tips For Students To Excel 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT 2024: Exam Convenor Shares Tips For Students To Excel 

XAT 2024: Exam Convenor Shares Tips For Students To Excel 

To help students manage their study time effectively and to make the most of the exam, Dr Rahul K Shukla, XAT exam convenor shared some tips with the FPJ.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
article-image
XAT 2024 Exam Convenor, Dr Rahul K Shukla |

The XAT exam 2024 is scheduled for January 7, 2024 and with only 20 days left for it, the students have involved themselves completely in preparing for the exams. XAT gives access to some of the top management schools in the country with more than 1 lakh students registering for the exam every year, recording the highest number of registration for this year. 

To help students manage their study time effectively and to make the most of the exam, Dr Rahul K Shukla, XAT exam convenor shared some tips with the FPJ.

Here are some of the tips:

Go through the previous year question papers. They help a lot in practicing and understanding the exam pattern.

There is enough time for the students to solve the exam paper so they should utilize their thinking capabilities more. 

Do not rely heavily on formulas.

Stay consistent in preparation. Avoid trying new things now because there is only limited time left.

Sharpen your basics.

Spend time understanding the question rather than jumping to solve it.

XAT 2024 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

All of the key subjects covered in the XAT 2024 syllabus are General Knowledge, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and Verbal & Logical Ability. Since there is no syllabus for the special subject on decision making, candidates can prepare for it by looking through past exam questions and example questions.

Every question on the MCQ-based XAT test has the same marks. Each question in the exam carries one mark, out of a total of 100 marks. 22 marks are awarded for decision making, 26 for verbal and logical ability, 28 for quantitative ability and data interpretation, and 25 for general knowledge.

Read Also
"XAT Is Designed For Smart Students", Exam Convenor Talks About Changes In Pattern
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: Fifth-Grade Student Found Dead with Throat Slit

Odisha: Fifth-Grade Student Found Dead with Throat Slit

NCERT Partners With ETS To Transform Education Assessment In India

NCERT Partners With ETS To Transform Education Assessment In India

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Exam Rescheduled, Dates To Be Revealed Soon

Jharkhand NMMS 2023 Exam Rescheduled, Dates To Be Revealed Soon

Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology

Tech Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room At Meerut Institute Of Technology

Severe Rains Prompt Closure Of Schools In Tamil Nadu Districts Today

Severe Rains Prompt Closure Of Schools In Tamil Nadu Districts Today