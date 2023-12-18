XAT 2024: Exam Convenor Shares Tips For Students To Excel 

XAT 2024 Exam Convenor, Dr Rahul K Shukla |

The XAT exam 2024 is scheduled for January 7, 2024 and with only 20 days left for it, the students have involved themselves completely in preparing for the exams. XAT gives access to some of the top management schools in the country with more than 1 lakh students registering for the exam every year, recording the highest number of registration for this year.

To help students manage their study time effectively and to make the most of the exam, Dr Rahul K Shukla, XAT exam convenor shared some tips with the FPJ.

Here are some of the tips:

Go through the previous year question papers. They help a lot in practicing and understanding the exam pattern.

There is enough time for the students to solve the exam paper so they should utilize their thinking capabilities more.

Do not rely heavily on formulas.

Stay consistent in preparation. Avoid trying new things now because there is only limited time left.

Sharpen your basics.

Spend time understanding the question rather than jumping to solve it.

XAT 2024 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

All of the key subjects covered in the XAT 2024 syllabus are General Knowledge, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, and Verbal & Logical Ability. Since there is no syllabus for the special subject on decision making, candidates can prepare for it by looking through past exam questions and example questions.

Every question on the MCQ-based XAT test has the same marks. Each question in the exam carries one mark, out of a total of 100 marks. 22 marks are awarded for decision making, 26 for verbal and logical ability, 28 for quantitative ability and data interpretation, and 25 for general knowledge.