"XAT Is Designed For Smart Students", Exam Convenor Talks About Changes In Pattern

XLRI Jamshedpur | File

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 is a national level exam conducted by Xavier Labour Relation Institute (XLRI) in Jamshedpur, India for admission into management programmes. The XAT score is accepted by nearly 1,000 B-schools and 10 XAMI member colleges, apart from XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi.

Changes in the paper this year

This year there are not many changes in the question paper, informed XAT convenor Dr Rahul K Shukla to FPJ. “The only change is that this year in the general question section, 15 questions will come from current affairs and 10 from statistics.” XAT consists of 100 MCQs which the candidate has to solve in a specified time period.

XAT and CAT

Talking about the difficulty level in the XAT exam paper, Dr Shukla said that the only reason students find XAT difficult is because it is different from CAT. “XAT is a manageable exam, designed for smart students.”

Surge in registration

Addressing the fact that XAT has seen a 40 percent surge in its registration, he commented “people are more interested in management courses nowadays because they believe it provides them with employment. We also focus more on diversity.” He continued, “We have a decision making section in the paper which allows both engineers and non-engineers to show their skill.” Shukla said that organized media campaigns have also helped XAT a lot. This year a whopping 135,000 candidates are going to appear for the exam.

XAT 2024

XAT 2024 exam is scheduled on January 7, 2024 this year in a single shift format across India. The timings for XAT 2024 is 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The admit card is expected to be released on December 20, 2023.