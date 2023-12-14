XAT 2024 Sees 40% Surge In Registrations, Reflecting Positive Trend For Management Education

The Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT) is a major national MBA entrance exam administered by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI). This year, there has been a surge of 40% in the number of registrations for the 2024 XAT exam.

Last year there were 98,242 applicants and 135,000 candidates candidates applied last year. MBAUniverse.com reports, Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convener of XAT 2024 and XLRI Jamshedpur Admission Chair, said, "XAT has always been a proponent of diversity, and our test’s design reflects that. We've emphasized this message to our candidates, which may be one of the driving factors behind this historic surge in registrations."

A surge of 30% in the CAT 2024 registration is positive for management education, which has experienced minimal growth in CAT and XAT registrations for several years.

XAT 2024 registration process closed on December 10 after getting an extension from November 30. XLRI is conducting XAT 2024 on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as a computer based test in a single session of 3 Hours 30 Minutes duration across the country.

Read Also XAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Out On December 20 at xatonline.in

XAT exam date 2024:

The XAT 2024 exam is scheduled for January 7, 2024 from 2:00 pm to 5:13 pm. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their XAT hall ticket when they arrive at the exam center. On the day of the XAT exam, candidates are required to be at the test center at least an hour before the specified reporting time mentioned in the XAT admit card.