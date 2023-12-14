XAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Out On December 20 at xatonline.in | UnSplash (Representative Image)

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur will release the XAT 2024 admit card on December 20, 2023. Those candidates who have filled the XAT 2024 application form can access the hall ticket through the official site of XAT at xatonline.in once the link is activated. Candidates can download the admit card for XAT 2024 by logging in with the registered email ID and password.

The XAT 2024, also known as the Xavier Aptitude Test, is set to take place on January 7, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 5:13 pm. It is essential for all candidates to bring their XAT hall ticket to the exam center. On the day of the XAT exam, candidates must arrive at the test center at least one hour prior to the designated reporting time specified in the XAT admit card.

1,35,000 candidates registered for the XAT 2024 exam as there was a surge of 40% (approx.) from last year in the number of applicants.

Read Also XAT 2024 Registration Process Ends Today at xatonline.in; Direct Link Here

Steps to download XAT admit card 2024:

Visit the official XAT website - xatonline.in.

Then find and click the “Login” tab at the top right corner of the home page.

Enter your valid XAT login credentials, i.e., registered email ID and password.

Find XAT 2024 admit card and click on it.

XAT hall ticket will automatically be downloaded in pdf format.

Take a printout of the XAT 2024 admit card for your future use.

Ensure that you attach a recent color passport-size photograph in the designated area on the XAT admit card prior to taking the test.