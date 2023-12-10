XAT 2024 Registration Process Ends Today at xatonline.in; Direct Link Here

XAT 2024 Registration Process Ends Today at xatonline.in | UnSplash (Representative Image)

The registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 exam will close today, December 10. Those interested can register themselves on the official website of XAT at xatonline.in.

As per the schedule the exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:30 pm on January 7 and the admit card for the same will be released on December 20 onwards.

XAT 2024 Registration fee:

Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,100.

Candidates aspiring for admission in XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 each.

The XLRI Jamshedpur said Indian candidates applying for PGDM (GM) through GMAT or GRE will have to pay Rs 2,500 as fee while foreign students candidates applying for one or more programmes through GMAT have to submit a Rs 5,000 fee.

The XAT 2024 result will likely be declared in the last week of January 2024.

Xavier School of Management offers the following programmes:

Human Resource Management Programme (HRM)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management

XLRI-RBS Double-Master’s Programme

Business Management Programme (BM)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation Programme (IEV)

XAMI member institution:

Loyola Institute of Business Administration

Quinlan School of Business, Loyola University Chicago

St Francis Institute of Management and Research (SFIMR)

St Joseph's Institute of Management

St Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology

Xavier Business School (XBS), St Xavier's University , Kolkata

XIM University

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship

Xavier Institute of Management and Research

Xavier Institute of Development Action and Sciences (XIDAS)

XLRI Xavier School of Management

Xavier Institute of Social Service

Steps to apply for XAT 2024 registration:

Visit the official website at www.xatonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register yourself and proceed with the application.

Now log in and fill out your application form.

Upload documents, and make payment.

Submit the form and save a copy for future uses.