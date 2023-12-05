CAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link To Raise Objection Here

CAT 2023 Provisional Answer Key Out at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link To Raise Objections | Pixabay

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the answer key along with the question paper for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exam. those candidates who appeared for the MBA entrance exam can download the CAT official answer key 2023 through the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Direct Link for CAT 2023 objection window

To download the Answer Key, students need to login with their ID and password. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answers by paying Rs 1,200 per question challenged.

As per the schedule, the last date to challenge the CAT answer key is November 8.

A total of 3.28 lakh candidates had registered for CAT 2023 and 2.88 lakh or 88 percent of them appeared in the examination.

The CAT 2023 question had 66 questions divided into three parts – VARC: 24 questions, DILR: 20 and QA: 22 questions.

Steps to download CAT answer key 2023:

Visit the official website of CAT 2023 at iimcat.ac.in.

Then click on the link for CAT answer key 2023.

Enter the required login credentials like Login ID and password.

CAT answer key will be displayed in your screen.

Download the provisional CAT answer key 2023, question paper, and response sheet.