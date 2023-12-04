IIM Lucknow To Release CAT 2023 Answer Key Soon

CAT 2023 Answer Key Soon Out | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, is set to unveil the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 answer key, providing a crucial resource for aspirants aiming for MBA admissions in top-tier institutions. The CAT exam, held on November 26 across 375 exam centers, witnessed an impressive turnout with 3.3 lakh registrations, resulting in an 88% attendance rate.

Registration and Participation

CAT 2023 saw a significant surge in registrations, reaching 3.3 lakh, and an active participation of 2.88 lakh candidates.

Exam Centers

The examination was conducted across 375 centers in 167 cities.

Admission Gateway

CAT serves as a gateway for MBA admissions to prestigious institutions, including 20 IIMs, IITs, SPJIMR, FMS, MDI, TAPMI, IMT Ghaziabad, JIMS Rohini, among others.

How to Download CAT 2023 Answer Key:

Access the CAT 2023 answer key on the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

Once on the website, locate and click on the activated answer key link visible on the home page.

Provide the required details, including CAT ID and password, to proceed.

After submission, the answer key and individual response sheets will be displayed. Candidates can check and download the same.

Objection Filing

Candidates who find discrepancies can challenge answers within the specified schedule through a link activated by IIM Lucknow.

Result Declaration

CAT 2023 results are expected to be declared in January 2024, post resolution of objections.

Scoring System

Marking Scheme - Candidates can calculate their results using the CAT Answer Key 2023. Each correct answer earns three points, with one point deducted for every incorrect multiple-choice response.

As the anticipation for CAT 2023 results builds, candidates are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the official website.