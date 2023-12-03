IIM CAT 2023: Answer Key Out Soon At @iimcat.ac.in; Check Here For Details | Pexels

Only candidates who log in at iimcat.ac.in 2023 will be able to download the CAT Answer Key 2023. You must log in with your user ID and password in order to download the IIM CAT Answer Key @iimcat.ac.in 2023. IIM does not mail or email the CAT Answer Key PDF.

Reports suggest that the answer key will be available in the first week of December.

2.88 lakh (88%) of the 3.28 lakh candidates who registered for the CAT 2023 exam actually took it. There were sixty-six questions in the CAT 2023 (VARC: 24, DILR: 20, and QA: 22). After the provisional CAT key is released, candidates can object to IIM Lucknow. After reviewing their comments, if they are deemed valid, changes will be made.

Candidates' objections will be invited by IIM Lucknow following the release of the provisional CAT key. Their comments will be examined, and the final answer key will be updated if they are determined to be valid.

How to obtain the answer key for CAT 2023:

Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website.

Click the link for the answer key on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials.

The answer key for CAT 2023 will be visible on the screen.

Download, then print off for future use.