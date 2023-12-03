CLAT 2024: Exam Concludes; Provisional Answer Key Out Soon

CLAT 2024: Exam Concludes; Provisional Answer Paer Out Soon | Representative Image

The 2024 CLAT Answer Key will be made available online. Candidates who took the CLAT exam can get the official CLAT Answer Key 2024 PDF Online by going to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website of the Consortium.

The official answer key will be available to candidates at any time after 6:00 p.m. or before 10:00 p.m.

Today, December 3, from 2 to 4 p.m., the offline CLAT Exam 2024 was held.

One mark will be awarded to candidates for each right response, and 0.25 points will be subtracted for each wrong response. There will be no deduction or award of marks for questions that are not answered.

Final Answer Key

Through the official website, candidates will be able to report any discrepancies in the answer key or the CLAT question paper 2024. The final CLAT 2024 answer key will be made public after the objections have been reviewed by an expert committee.

The CLAT 2024 final answer key will be published two to three days after the issue of the provisional answer key.

How to download answer key?

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the NLU Consortium's official website.

Press the CLAT 2024 link.

Examine the New Notification Window for the Master Question Paper and CLAT 2024 Answer Key.

Select the PDF link for the CLAT answer key.

For your reference, download and save the answer key.