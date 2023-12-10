CLAT 2024 Results To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon declare the CLAT 2024 results on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The consortium of NLUs conducted the CLAT 2024 exam on December 3. The CLAT UG 2024 and CLAT PG 2024 were held for 120 questions. The paper was rated easy to moderate by experts in the field and candidates taking the test.

A record 97.03% of candidates who registered for the CLAT 2024 exam appeared this year, meanhile while 93.92% of CLAT PG aspirants appeared for the exam on Sunday, December 3.

The law universities of the Consortium and other participating universities will admit the students of the UG and PG programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Last year the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG was 116.75, while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG was 95.25.

These are the participating universities in CLAT 2024 are:

NLSIU Bengaluru

NALSAR Hyderabad

NLIU Bhopal

WBNUJS Kolkata

NLU Jodhpur

HNLU Raipur

GNLU Gandhinagar

GNLU, Silvassa Campus

RMLNLU Lucknow

RGNUL Punjab

CNLU Patna

NUALS Kochi

NLUO Odisha

NUSRL Ranchi

NLUJA Assam

DSNLU Visakhapatanam

TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

MNLU Mumbai

MNLU Nagpur

MNLU Aurangabad

HPNLU Shimla

DNLU Jabalpur

DBRANLU Haryana

NLUT AGARTALA

Steps to download CLAT 2023 result:

Visit the official website of CLAT at Consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Log in using your registration number/mobile number and password

Click on the CLAT scorecard link.

Download the result and save it for future reference.