CLAT 2024 Results To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon declare the CLAT 2024 results on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
The consortium of NLUs conducted the CLAT 2024 exam on December 3. The CLAT UG 2024 and CLAT PG 2024 were held for 120 questions. The paper was rated easy to moderate by experts in the field and candidates taking the test.
A record 97.03% of candidates who registered for the CLAT 2024 exam appeared this year, meanhile while 93.92% of CLAT PG aspirants appeared for the exam on Sunday, December 3.
The law universities of the Consortium and other participating universities will admit the students of the UG and PG programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Last year the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG was 116.75, while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG was 95.25.
These are the participating universities in CLAT 2024 are:
NLSIU Bengaluru
NALSAR Hyderabad
NLIU Bhopal
WBNUJS Kolkata
NLU Jodhpur
HNLU Raipur
GNLU Gandhinagar
GNLU, Silvassa Campus
RMLNLU Lucknow
RGNUL Punjab
CNLU Patna
NUALS Kochi
NLUO Odisha
NUSRL Ranchi
NLUJA Assam
DSNLU Visakhapatanam
TNNLU Tiruchirappalli
MNLU Mumbai
MNLU Nagpur
MNLU Aurangabad
HPNLU Shimla
DNLU Jabalpur
DBRANLU Haryana
NLUT AGARTALA
Steps to download CLAT 2023 result:
Visit the official website of CLAT at Consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
Log in using your registration number/mobile number and password
Click on the CLAT scorecard link.
Download the result and save it for future reference.