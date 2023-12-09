 CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

The final CLAT 2024 answer key has been released by the consortium of National Law Universities on December 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CLAT 2023 results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The final CLAT 2024 answer key has been released  by the consortium of National Law Universities on December 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CLAT 2023 results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“One question in English Language Section and One question in Legal Reasoning Section is withdrawn. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2024 UG shall be out of 118 marks in place of the originally announced 120 marks”, reads the official notification.

As per the official website, the CLAT 2024 result will be declared tomorrow, December 10. The counselling process for admission will begin on December 12 and will end on December 22, 2023.

Direct link to check CLAT 2024 answer key

How to download CLAT 2024 answer key:

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the registered details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website CLAT 2024 for updates on the final answer key and the results.

Read Also
CLAT’s English Only Format Favours Urban-Centric Approach, Says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out; Interview Dates Soon

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 Out; Interview Dates Soon

UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

UPSC CMS Final Result 2023 Out; Check List Of Qualified Candidates Here

Karnataka Minister Allows Students To Choose Sandals Over Shoes In Schools, Citing Weather...

Karnataka Minister Allows Students To Choose Sandals Over Shoes In Schools, Citing Weather...

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration Deadline Extended to Dec 17

Haryana Open School Exam 2024 Re-registration Deadline Extended to Dec 17