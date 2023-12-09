CLAT 2024 Final Answer Key Today; Results On December 10

Representative image

The final CLAT 2024 answer key has been released by the consortium of National Law Universities on December 9. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the CLAT 2023 results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

“One question in English Language Section and One question in Legal Reasoning Section is withdrawn. Accordingly, the evaluation of candidates for the CLAT 2024 UG shall be out of 118 marks in place of the originally announced 120 marks”, reads the official notification.

As per the official website, the CLAT 2024 result will be declared tomorrow, December 10. The counselling process for admission will begin on December 12 and will end on December 22, 2023.

Direct link to check CLAT 2024 answer key

How to download CLAT 2024 answer key:

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 final answer key will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the registered details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website CLAT 2024 for updates on the final answer key and the results.