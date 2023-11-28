MBA Student Arrested For Throat Slashing On Tamil Nadu Bus

MBA Student Arrested For Throat Slashing | File Photo

In a startling incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur district, a 21-year-old MBA student was apprehended by police after he allegedly slit the throat of his fellow student on a bus. The accused, identified as A Annamalai from Trichy district, is a first-year MBA student at a college in Puliyur.

What happened in between victim and accused?

The victim, P Nithish Kumar, a 20-year-old third-year engineering student at the same college, was admitted to a government hospital following the attack. The two students had initially formed a friendship during their daily commute on the same bus. However, for reasons yet undisclosed, Kumar had ceased communication with Annamalai.



The incident unfolded on Monday when Annamalai boarded the bus at Thottiyam, and Kumar entered at Musiri. Annamalai confronted Kumar, leading to a heated altercation. The situation escalated when Annamalai brandished a knife, slashing the left side of Kumar's throat.



Prompt action by the bus driver ensured Kumar was swiftly transported to a government hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable. Police have registered a case against Annamalai, who is now in custody. Investigations into the motive behind the attack are ongoing. The shocking event has left the college community in distress, prompting heightened concern for student safety during daily commutes.