Tamil Nadu: Student Assaulted in Government School Over Parents' Beef Shop Ownership

In a shocking incident at a government school in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, a seventh-grade student was allegedly beaten by her teacher, identified as Abhinaya. The reason for the assault? The student's parents own a beef shop. According to reports, Abhinaya not only physically assaulted the girl but also subjected her to further humiliation by making her wipe the shoes of her classmates.

Distressed by the incident, the student's family filed a complaint, stating that they had initially approached the school's headmaster with their concerns, only to be met with indifference. The headmaster allegedly turned a blind eye to the matter, prompting the family to escalate the issue.

Taking cognizance of the severity of the allegations, the Tamil Nadu education department has launched an investigation into the case.