XAT 2023: XLRI announces cut-offs for admission on xlri.ac.in; read details here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
XLRI Jamshedpur |
Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, on Friday announced the cut-off marks for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023, the entrance test for its postgraduate courses in Business Management and Human Resource Management on its official website xlri.ac.in

The XAT 2023 was conducted on January 8, and the results were declared on January 29.

For the Human Resource Management programme, the overall cut-off for male and female engineering candidates is 93 and 91 percentile, respectively. Male applicants from a non-engineering background require a 90 percentile and women from a non-engineering background must have at least 88 percentile. 

The overall cut-off for the Business Management is 95 percentile for male engineering candidates while that for female engineering students is 92 percentile. Male applicants from a non-engineering background require a 95 percentile and non-engineering women need at least 92 percentile for admission to the institute.  

XAT 2023 cut-offs

XAT 2023 cut-offs |

