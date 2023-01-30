XAT 2023 Results: Math YouTuber aces test with 99.99 percentile

XLRI released the XAT 2023 results on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with nearly 98,242 aspirants signing up for the exam. | File

Jamshedpur: Studying for XAT(Xavier Aptitude Test) is actually a byproduct of CAT(Common Admission Test) preparation, thinks 24-year-old Arindam Roychoudhary, an NIT Trichy alum, who scored a whopping 99.99 percentile in XAT 2023.

Arindam's journey as a YouTuber had quite an impact on his XAT preparation. “The Quantitative Analysis section in XAT is definitely tougher than what one sees in CAT. I have been teaching Math to IITJEE aspirants on my own channel since 2019. I realised that topics like Function and Probability keep coming up in XAT. The channel turned out to be a revision of sorts,” said Arindam who now has 41,000 subscribers.

The biggest reason scores suffer in XAT is that candidates get scared of the new style of questions, says the topper. “The GK section has a very low qualification cutoff and the essay writing section will offer you options. It’s important to not be intimidated by this section to ace XAT.”

The XLRI Institute of Management released the XAT 2023 results on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with nearly 98,242 business school aspirants signing up for the exam, of which 64% were males and 36% were females, but shortly thereafter, students reported errors with their scorecards and the website was taken down.

XAT candidates were promised marks for the three questions which were challenged in XAT’s Quantitative Ability section, no matter how they answered. Yet the scorecards were released without incorporating these marks into the final results. Additionally, some students were even negatively marked for omitting the question.

Subsequently, XLRI took down the scorecards that were initially uploaded on the official XAT website on Saturday afternoon. “Percentiles are unlikely to show a difference barring minor changes as the three additional marks will be given to all students, only the percentage will show a change,” said XAT convenor Vishwa Ballabh while talking to The FPJ.

The updated scorecards are to be uploaded before Monday, January 31, 2023, said Ballabh.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)