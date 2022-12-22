CAT 2022: Not a CAT coach, Madhya Pradesh student scores 100 percentile in his second attempt

Srajal Gupta, lone topper with 100 percentile from Madhya Pradesh |

Madhya Pradesh’s Srajal Gupta has emerged as the lone CAT topper 2022 from the state.

The student, who did his engineering and graduated in 2021, joined Institute of Management Studies (IMS) in 2020.

The candidate scored 99.72 percentile in his first attempt in 2021 and eventually attained 100 percentile in his second attempt this year.

“I have always scored well in Quants but had issues with English but I worked on it for this year’s attempt,” Srajal told the Free Press Journal, while adding that he gave 20-25 mocks in total in his road to achieving 100 percentile.

Srajal also solved the CAT question papers from the previous five years which he focused on towards the very end of his preparation of the exam.

“In VARC and DILR, my strategy was to focus on those questions which I could solve easily and maximise my total scores,” stated Srajal.

The 23-year-old native, who hails from the hill station of Pachmarhi has also suggested tips to upcoming CAT takers.

“Utilise a long period of time to practise for CAT. Some believe that 100-120 hours are sufficient for CAT but I believe you should take your time with weaker sections compared to stronger ones, which you can deal with later. Mock tests are also a game changer when it comes to CAT. I barely attempted 10-15 marks in my last CAT attempt and my scores show the difference it makes,” added Srajal .

Srajal now looks forward to hearing from the top IIMs and is anticipating whether he fits the profile for the same.

“I want to go into Operations Management once I join an IIM,” stated Srajal, who also attributes his success to the inspiration he got from his senior, who is currently at FMS Delhi.

Srajal scored 99.83 in Quants, 99.52 in VARC and 100 in DILR.