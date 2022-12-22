CAT 2022: Kerala CAT topper scores 100 percentile for the fourth time; shares tips with candidates

Kerala CAT topper Renjith Thomas Joshua |

Renjith Thomas Joshua is the lone topper with a 100 percentile from the state of Kerala for the Common Admission Test also known as CAT which is conducted every year for admission into top management institutes across India.

Renjith finds himself in the exclusive club of 11 toppers who scored a 100 percentile though it comes with a catch as the 34-year-old is not a student but a CAT coach who helps students crack the entrance test back in his hometown of Thiruvananthapuram.

This year's exam was tougher, says Kerala topper

An engineering student, who wished to pursue MBA after taking CAT early on, gave his 4th attempt at the test in 2022 and scored 100 percentile, believes this year’s exam was tougher than previous ones alluding to the difference between marks and percentile this year.

“Though CAT 2022 was not that difficult, it was tougher than previous years. If you look at the marks vs percentile graphs this year, the former were comparatively lower,” stated Renjith who also suggested some key things for CAT aspirants, especially if they are taking the exam for the first time.

Over 2.2 lakh aspirants have appeared for CAT 2022 exam.

'Don't target a score or percentile,' Renjith suggests

“Have realistic expectations and give enough mock tests to know what you are capable of. There’s the best score you can achieve and aiming for much higher than that can adversely affect you in terms of pressure,” Renjith told FPJ, who added that coaching classes or centers’ claims about students getting prepped in three months and clearing the exams gives a warped sense of reality as there are thousands who still have to take CAT a couple of times before they can see success.

“Make a preparation plan (a reasonable one that you will be able to follow) and stick to it. On the exam day, write without putting any pressure on yourself, knowing that the odds are against you and the majority of 99 percentilers are repeaters. Don’t target a score or a percentile, because the mark-percentile table changes every year. Just target the easiest marks you see in the section and score the best you could have scored with your knowledge and preparation,” Renjith further added.

Does CAT favour students with STEM, Engineering backgrounds?

Of the 11 candidates who received 100 percentile, 10 of them are engineers, which includes Renjith but the notion that CAT favours engineering candidates is flawed according to him.

“I completely disagree that having an Engineering or a STEM background helps a candidate help alone as CAT is 10th standard level Maths and English which is equal for everybody. The only difference is that candidates with a STEM background have the experience of taking high-pressure exams with heavy Maths components,” added Renjith, who further said that such discrepancies won’t be found with the high scorers. “While students with non-engineering backgrounds might give CAT and other exams, and eventually go ahead with a corresponding course based on what they did in undergraduate, many engineers in corporate give two-three attempts of the exam which could help,” Renjith continued.

'Exams help you plug the knowledge gap'

On the question of many students having fear about certain sections affecting their entire performance in CAT exams, Renjith stated that looking at the exams as a knowledge + skills one can help identify strengths and weaknesses.

“Many students who take the CAT exam have issues with skilling. You also need to have speed and accuracy as there are a lot of questions but not enough time. Figuring out which half you should attempt or not attempt based on one’s strengths and weaknesses is the hardest part for most people. Exams help you plug the knowledge gap and once you do it over some time you will be able to be successful,” stated Renjith.

CAT's move to remove two questions from DILR affected candidates

The CAT committee had stated last week that two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the CAT exam from shifts 2 and 3 will not be evaluated due to their ambiguity, a factor which also affected candidates according to Renjith.

“Fundamentally, there are people who spent time on that question (with or without marking an attempt, which itself may or may not have matched the initial key) and there are people who didn’t spend time on that question. When the question gets scrapped, all these people end up at the same level (with respect to that question). This means some people essentially attempted that section in 40 mins while others attempted it in 37-39 minutes, which I feel is unfair. I feel the authorities should have reviewed the papers properly before the exam,” the Kerala topper explained his position.

'More standardization needed for CAT exams'

Though the exam pattern and the questions might not be disruptive to candidates like Renjith, standardisation is something that IIMs can work on when they conduct the exams according to him.

“For an exam that holds so much prestige there should be standardisation on how it’s conducted, especially at venues. For example, since you cannot use keyboards, you have to rely on mouses which can often malfunction and put students under extreme stress. Even when it comes to the use of pens, rough work, timings, etc, centres should have equal rules on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed. Otherwise, the entrance exam’s questions and formats are not problematic according to me,” the Thiruvananthapuram native added.

Out of the candidates, who scored 100 percentile, 2 hail from Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana while one each comes from states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala.