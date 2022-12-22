Maharashtra: Mumbai-based CAT 2022 topper scores 100 percentile for fifth time, shares valuable tactics

Suneet Kumbhat |

Mumbai: With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 results released by IIM Bangalore, the state of Maharashtra has joined states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Haryana, in having a topper in the category of 100 percentile.

Mumbai-based Suneet Kumbhat is one of two toppers from Maharashtra boasting an impressive resume which includes degrees from IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta.

A CAT coach, who also runs his own startup, mentors a small batch of students and scored a 100 percentile for the fifth time in 2022.

‘Students get impatient while solving sets’

Kumbhat believes the CAT exam keeps evolving each year and surprises are obvious but there are certain things, especially with regard to sections that students keep missing each year.

“Sets, especially Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, have become more difficult to crack so students should have the patience to crack those sets. Students usually get impatient while solving the sets and just need to put in a few more extra minutes to crack particular sets now compared to a few years back,” stated Kumbhat, who advises his students to not attempt all the sets but rather give a particular set more time and patience.

What should first-time CAT takers know about the entrance test?

Lakhs of aspirants, like in previous years, attempted CAT with 2.2 lakh candidates appearing for the entrance test in 2022. It’s obvious that first-time test takers, who often feel the jitters of the exam, might not be able to crack CAT in their initial attempt but there are ways in which students can prepare themselves in a better way.

“If a candidate is clear that they want to CAT 2023, I would suggest starting the preparation for it right now. They should plan to be more consistent with it and also keep a check on it during other exams. Second, I would recommend taking mock tests and attempting previous question papers,” Kumbhat suggested while adding that it also helps candidates to give mock tests away from their homes at other centres as they will experience the effort it takes travelling to the venue for 1-2 hours during the actual day of CAT. “Such small things go a long way in making a candidate exam ready during the entrance test,” Kumbhat continued.

Female candidates not at a disadvantage, says Kumbhat

This year also remained the fifth one in a row with no female candidate managing to score 100 percentile in CAT.

Nine individuals, all of them male students, received the top percentile in 2021. Nine people had achieved the 100 percentile in 2020, and they were male candidates as well. The Maharashtra topper doesn’t believe such instances are a result of gender bias.

“The ratio of female candidates attempting CAT is probably low but there have been female candidates who have topped in CAT in the past so I don’t think there’s a question of anything going wrong,” stated Kumbhat.

There are four women in the 55 highest scorers, who ranged from 100 to 99.98 percentiles. There was one woman in this category the previous year. Additionally, engineers makeup 74.5% of the top scorers.

IIMs, across India, will be releasing their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on, among other things, the CAT 2022 scores soon.