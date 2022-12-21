CAT 2022 results: 11 students score 100%, 10 engineers top exam

Mumbai: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been announced. The CAT 2022 results are available on the iimcat.ac.in website. According to official data, 11 candidates received 100 percentile marks, while 22 received 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles. Of these 11 students, 10 students are engineers. Common Admission Test was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

This is the fifth consecutive year when no girl has managed to find her way through the list of toppers. The last time a female candidate scored a 100 percentile was in 2017, when there were 20 toppers.

CAT 2022 was successfully administered at 293 test centres located in 154 cities across India. The examination lasted 120 minutes (160 minutes For PwD Candidates). Each Section has a time limit of 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PwD Candidates). A total 90 non-IIM institutions alongside the 20 IIMS will use the CAT scores for admission of students.

This year, the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension sections had 24 questions each, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning had 20, and Quantitative Ability had 22, for a total of 66 questions in the CAT.

The CAT answer key was released on December 2, 2022, after which students filed objections against two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the CAT exam, one from the shifts 2 paper and the other from shift 3.

After observing the student queries, the CAT objection panel concluded that the two DILR questions will not be evaluated since they were ambiguous in nature. After omitting these questions, the DILR marks for these two shifts will be extrapolated to calculate final candidate scores. Other than these two, no other questions are being considered by the objection panel.

