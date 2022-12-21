CAT 2022 results declared at iimcat.ac.in; learn to check

Mumbai: The Indian Institutes of Managements(IIMs) have declared the Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 results on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 5 pm. The candidates can access their scorecards online by visiting the official CAT 2022 website- iimcat.ac.in

To download the CAT 2022 score card:

Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website for CAT 2022 Click on the link that says 'CAT 2022 Score Card Download' Type in your username and password Click on the link to your scorecard Download and print