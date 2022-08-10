e-Paper Get App

XAT 2023 registration commences at xatonline.in; Details here

Online registration for the XAT 2023 have started today, August 10, 2022 at xatonline.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
XAT 2023 registration commences at xatonline.in; Details here |

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test administered by XLRI Jamshedpur. Online registration for the XAT 2023 have started today, August 10, 2022 at xatonline.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website to view all XAT essential dates, eligibility requirements, paper patterns, and other information.

XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will host the exam this year.

Here's how to apply for XAT 2023:

  1. Visit the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register.

  2. Enter the required details.

  3. Select the "register" button

  4. You will receive a verification email.

  5. Enter and submit your login details.

  6. Click "Apply Now" to view the application form.

  7. Fill in the XAT Application Form 2023, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

XAT 2023 would be conducted in the cities of Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

Read Also
CAT vs XAT; learn differences between the biggest MBA exams
article-image
HomeEducation XAT 2023 registration commences at xatonline.in; Details here

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan TV channel founder, anchors booked for 'sedition'; journalists condemn

Pakistan TV channel founder, anchors booked for 'sedition'; journalists condemn

Prophet row: SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma, orders to club all FIRs against her and transfer them...

Prophet row: SC gives relief to Nupur Sharma, orders to club all FIRs against her and transfer them...

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for united opposition against BJP for 2024 General elections

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for united opposition against BJP for 2024 General elections

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how has India fared since its independence in literacy, other...

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Here's how has India fared since its independence in literacy, other...

2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA looks to start event one day earlier than scheduled

2022 Qatar World Cup: FIFA looks to start event one day earlier than scheduled