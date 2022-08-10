XAT 2023 registration commences at xatonline.in; Details here |

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level aptitude test administered by XLRI Jamshedpur. Online registration for the XAT 2023 have started today, August 10, 2022 at xatonline.in. Candidates are advised to visit the website to view all XAT essential dates, eligibility requirements, paper patterns, and other information.

XAT 2023 will be conducted on Sunday, January 8. Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, will host the exam this year.

Here's how to apply for XAT 2023:

Visit the official website, xatonline.in, and click on Register. Enter the required details. Select the "register" button You will receive a verification email. Enter and submit your login details. Click "Apply Now" to view the application form. Fill in the XAT Application Form 2023, enter all the required information and upload the essential documents in a prescribed format.

XAT 2023 would be conducted in the cities of Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.