World Society of Victimology appoints JIBS Principal as VP

Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni | IANS

At the 17th International Symposium on Victimology in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, India's renowned behavioral scientist Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS), was elected Vice President of the World Society of Victimology (WSV).

Dr. Sahni is only the second Indian to be elected to the WSV Vice President's position. Dr. Sahni will take over as Vice President for a two-year term beginning in June. WSV is a non-governmental organization that focuses on victimology research and has members from academia, policymaking, and governance. The UN has granted it special consultative status.

Dr. Sahni had previously been elected as a five-year executive member of WSV. Both posts will be filled at the same time. The Executive Committee, which includes the President and Vice Presidents, is elected by the members of the WSV and governs the Society, and acts on behalf of the membership. He is just the second Indian to be elected as Vice President of WSV, following Dr. K. Chockalingam, Founder and President of the Indian Society of Victimology.

Dr. Sahni has been recognized for his pioneering work in organizing the International Conference on Victim Assistance and its several editions. In collaboration with WSV, he was a co-convener of the Asian Post Graduate Course in Victimology, Victim Assistance, and Criminal Justice.

"I am elated for being elected to such a prestigious office. I will continue to promote victimology, not just nationally but internationally through various events, courses, and projects in the pipeline for future endeavors," Dr. Sahni, who is also Director at the Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies (CVPS) in O.P. Jindal Global University, said.

"I am confident that my candidature will help in advancing research in the field and positively contribute to the objectives of WSV," he added.