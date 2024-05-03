US Campus Protests: Pictures Show Policemen Entering UCLA, Dismantling Tent Camps, Arresting Students

By: Siksha M | May 03, 2024
Early on May 2, University of California, Los Angeles police raided a camp that had been set up by pro-Palestinian student protestors, as reported by Reuters.
210 people were taken into custody at UCLA, according to social media posts made by Los Angeles police, while hundreds more were taken into custody at other campuses on Thursday and overnight.
AP Photo
After the raid at UCLA on Thursday, Biden spoke out about the protests, stating that while Americans have the right to demonstrate, they do not have the right to use violence, as reported by Reuters.
"Destroying property is not a peaceful protest," he said at the White House, as quoted by Reuters. "It's against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancelling of classes and graduations - none of this is a peaceful protest."
Police used stun grenades, causing dozens of loud explosions, and protesters, some holding homemade shields and umbrellas, chanted "push them back" and flashed bright lights in the officers' eyes.
According to Reuters, UCLA officials, the campus, which is home to some 52,000 students, would stay closed on Thursday and Friday with the exception of restricted operations.
In recent days, students have protested Israel's war on Gaza by holding rallies or erecting tents at numerous campuses.
Protesters have requested that schools divest from firms that support Israel's government and that President Joe Biden, who has defended Israel's right to self-defense, take greater action to halt the carnage in Gaza.
