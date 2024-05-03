WBBME Madhyamik Result 2024 Released, Check Here For More Details | Pixabay

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has announced the WB Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 today, May 3, at 2:00 PM.

Students who took the High Madrasah (HM), Alim, and Fazil exams can check their scores at wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in using their roll number from 2:30 pm onwards.

Apart from the official website, students can access the WBBME Result 2024 through SMS and app services.

Students should note that the Madrasah Board Madhyamik Result 2024 marksheet is provisional. Students need to collect the original scorecard from school authorities later.

Websites to check WBBME Madhyamik Result 2024

Students can check their WBBME Results 2024 in the online mode. Check the list of official links on which you can check the result below.

wbbme.org

wbresults-nic-in 2024

Steps to Check West Bengal Madrasah Board Result 2024 online

Students can go through the following steps to download the provisional mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbbme.org and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on WBBME Madhyamik Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Submit the login information: roll number.

Step 4: Your WBBME Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View and download your mark sheet.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Details to look out for in your High Madrasah Result 2024

Students must check out the below-mentioned details written on the scorecard carefully. In case of error, they must contact the concerned authorities for correction.

Name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks obtained

Overall marks

Divisions

Qualifying status

What can be done after announcement of Madrasah Board Madhyamik Results 2024?

After the declaration of WBBME Result 2024, students who are not satisfied with their marks can seek a review or scrutiny of their results by submitting a PPR/PPS application form to their respective Madrasah.