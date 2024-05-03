KSET Results 2024 Announced Today, Download Yours Now!

Representative image

The results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024 have officially been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today, i.e., May 3, 2024. Candidates who took the said exam, will now be able to successfully download their result copy from the KEA’s official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The above-mentioned exam was conducted on January 13, 2024. This exam was conducted in a single shift. The provisional score list for both papers has also been available for the candidates on the official website.

The KSET exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the positions of Assistant Professors of particular Universities, Colleges and Institutions. This exam covers Government , Aided and Private institutions of Karnataka State.

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided result section.

Step 3: Select the required details.

Step 4: The result website will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials.

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly.

Step 8: Now, save and download the copy for future use.

Step 9: Take a printout of the result document.

The candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. The candidates should also make sure that they have a good internet connectivity in their device to check the result without any hurdles.

It is suggested for the candidates to keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.