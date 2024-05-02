University Of Strathclyde Unveils 50% Merit Scholarships For Humanities & Social Sciences

University Of Strathclyde |

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is pleased to announce a new tuition fee scholarship. The 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarships - EU and International are available to self-funded, international fee-paying offer-holders (including those classified as EU fee group).

The scholarship provides a 50% discount on tuition fees to the recipient. However, applicants must have received an offer for a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in the academic year 2024/5 before applying for the scholarship.

Important Details:

Number of scholarships: 6

Value: 50% of tuition fees

Deadline: July 31, 2024

Helps with: Tuition fees

Duration: One year

Subject eligibility:

Education

English

History

Law

Languages

Politics

Psychology

Speech & language therapy

Journalism

Social policy

International relations

Social work

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to be eligible for a 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarship - EU and International), students must exhibit exceptional academic performance (typically, a UK first-class undergraduate degree or an equivalent from another country).

Additionally, they should have the potential to make substantial contributions to the Strathclyde community during their academic tenure and in their respective professions upon graduation.

The scholarship application form must include relevant information to demonstrate the candidate's potential.

Other postgraduate taught scholarships are available, for more information, search for scholarships on the Strathclyde University website.

Applications are now being accepted and completed application forms should be submitted as early as possible.

For further information candidates are advised to visit the official website of strath.ac.uk or contact, studywithus-hass@strath.ac.uk.