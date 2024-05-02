 University Of Strathclyde Unveils 50% Merit Scholarships For Humanities & Social Sciences
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUniversity Of Strathclyde Unveils 50% Merit Scholarships For Humanities & Social Sciences

University Of Strathclyde Unveils 50% Merit Scholarships For Humanities & Social Sciences

The 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarships (EU and International are available to self-funded, international fee-paying offer-holders (including those classified as EU fee group).

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
University Of Strathclyde |

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is pleased to announce a new tuition fee scholarship. The 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarships - EU and International are available to self-funded, international fee-paying offer-holders (including those classified as EU fee group).

The scholarship provides a 50% discount on tuition fees to the recipient. However, applicants must have received an offer for a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in the academic year 2024/5 before applying for the scholarship.

Important Details:

Number of scholarships: 6

Value: 50% of tuition fees

Deadline: July 31, 2024

Helps with: Tuition fees

Duration: One year

Subject eligibility:

Education 

English 

History 

Law 

Languages 

Politics 

Psychology 

Speech & language therapy 

Journalism 

Social policy 

International relations 

Social work

Eligibility Criteria:

In order to be eligible for a 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarship - EU and International), students must exhibit exceptional academic performance (typically, a UK first-class undergraduate degree or an equivalent from another country).

Additionally, they should have the potential to make substantial contributions to the Strathclyde community during their academic tenure and in their respective professions upon graduation.

The scholarship application form must include relevant information to demonstrate the candidate's potential.

Other postgraduate taught scholarships are available, for more information, search for scholarships on the Strathclyde University website.

Applications are now being accepted and completed application forms should be submitted as early as possible.

Read Also
Deakin University Offers INR 60 Million Scholarships For Indian Students
article-image

For further information candidates are advised to visit the official website of strath.ac.uk or contact, studywithus-hass@strath.ac.uk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS ECET 2024 Admit Card Released, Exam On May 6; Check Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern And More

TS ECET 2024 Admit Card Released, Exam On May 6; Check Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern And More

From The Campus: How Students Are Navigating Fashion And Fitness Trends During Summer Break?

From The Campus: How Students Are Navigating Fashion And Fitness Trends During Summer Break?

NEET UG 2024: High Court Permits Special Needs Student To Wear And Change Diapers During Exam

NEET UG 2024: High Court Permits Special Needs Student To Wear And Change Diapers During Exam

Indian Students Lead Largest Foreign Community In German Universities

Indian Students Lead Largest Foreign Community In German Universities

University Of Sheffield To Offers Scholarships For Economics Master's Programs To International...

University Of Sheffield To Offers Scholarships For Economics Master's Programs To International...