University Of Strathclyde Unveils 50% Merit Scholarships For Humanities & Social Sciences

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is pleased to announce a new tuition fee scholarship. The 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarships - EU and International are available to self-funded, international fee-paying offer-holders (including those classified as EU fee group).
The scholarship provides a 50% discount on tuition fees to the recipient. However, applicants must have received an offer for a full-time postgraduate taught degree programme starting in the academic year 2024/5 before applying for the scholarship.
Important Details:
Number of scholarships: 6
Value: 50% of tuition fees
Deadline: July 31, 2024
Helps with: Tuition fees
Duration: One year
Subject eligibility:
Education
English
History
Law
Languages
Politics
Psychology
Speech & language therapy
Journalism
Social policy
International relations
Social work
Eligibility Criteria:
In order to be eligible for a 50% Humanities & Social Sciences Merit Scholarship - EU and International), students must exhibit exceptional academic performance (typically, a UK first-class undergraduate degree or an equivalent from another country).
Additionally, they should have the potential to make substantial contributions to the Strathclyde community during their academic tenure and in their respective professions upon graduation.
The scholarship application form must include relevant information to demonstrate the candidate's potential.
Other postgraduate taught scholarships are available, for more information, search for scholarships on the Strathclyde University website.
Applications are now being accepted and completed application forms should be submitted as early as possible.
For further information candidates are advised to visit the official website of strath.ac.uk or contact, studywithus-hass@strath.ac.uk.