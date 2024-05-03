VITEEE 2024 Results: VIT Engineering Entrance Examination Result OUT! Check Yours Now

Representative Image

The results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024 have officially been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). Candidates who appeared for the VITEEE 2024 exam can now check their results on the VIT's official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The VITEE 2024 commenced on April 19, 2024.

The exam concluded on April 30, 2024. The candidates who managed to clear the VITEEE 2024 exam are eligible for VITEEE counseling in 2024. This counselling will take place on the basis of the ranks achieved by the individuals.

The VITEEE 2024 exam was conducted in a computer-based format. This entrance exam is conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the admission process of different undergraduate (UG) engineering programs at VITs. The exam question paper consisted of multiple-choice questions. There is no rule of negative marking in the exam, and every correct answer receives one mark.

Steps To Download Your VITEEE 2024 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the dedicated result tab to check the results

Step 3: Open the provided link for VITEEE 2024 results

Step 4: Enter your correct login credentials

Step 5: Click 'submit'

Step 6: Your result will now open on your screen

Step 7: Go through all the details thoroughly in your result copy

Step 8: Save and download for future use

Step 9: Also take a printout and keep the physical copy safe

It is advised that the candidates keep their login details handy while checking the results. One must also ensure a good internet connectivity on their respective device while viewing and downloading the results to check the results without any hurdles.

It is suggested that the candidates keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.