Bhopal: MBA courses to start in 40 colleges, All India Council for Technical Education to limit number of seats

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty colleges in the state have been granted recognition, affiliation to run MBA courses for session 2022-23.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and state universities have granted recognitions to colleges. A total of 20 colleges have been established in Indore, 12 in Bhopal, a couple in Jabalpur, Dewas and Gwalior each.

The AICTE, however, can cut the seats by 60% to 80% to control quality of education in colleges, said an official.

Colleges have applied for counselling for 180 to 300 seats from AICTE. With this, the number of colleges in the state will be 250. With this, the seats of colleges will reach 36,000 in Madhya Pradesh.

The AICTE is taking precautions in providing the seats to the colleges to ensure that there is no quality deterioration. They will be allowed to take admission by participating in counselling.

Last year, AICTE had given recognition to 40 colleges, taking the number of colleges to 211 in the state. The department officials said that several MBA colleges were given recognition without even meeting the criteria, only by paying lakhs of rupees to the universities.

This led to the deterioration of quality of MBA course. Hence, AICTE has decided to limit the seats.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Registrations for admission in MBA course starts