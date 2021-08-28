Madhya Pradesh: Registrations for admission in MBA course starts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Online registration for admission in MBA programmes run by b-schools in the state has been started by Directorate of Technical Education. The admission process will be held in three rounds. First two rounds will be online counselling and third will be college level counselling.

The registration window for first round has been opened. The window will remain opened till September 8.

Choice filling of colleges, priority wise, can be done from September 2 to 12. Correction in registration form from September 9 and 10. DTE will release common merit list on September 13 whereas allotment letters will be released on September 18 and document verification can be done till September 26.

In the first round only those students can register who had taken common admission merit test (CMAT). Allocation will be based on scores of students in CMAT. In the second round of online counselling, both CMAT and non-CMAT candidates can apply.

Admission of non-CMAT candidates will be based on their marks in qualifying exams.

The second round will commence on September 25. If seats remained vacant in b-schools after two rounds, then college level counselling will be done from October 18 to 20.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:26 AM IST