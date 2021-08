Madhya Pradesh: Mhow-Omkarshwar & Ratlam DEMU train on September 3

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway is going to restart metre guage train between Mhow and Mortakka (Omkareshwar Road Station) on September 3. The railway is also starting 2 DEMU trains between Mhow and Ratlam.

According to official information Mhow-Omkareshwar Railway Station train will run from Mhow at 5.45 pm and reach Omkareshwar at 8.05 pm. In the return journey it will depart from Omkareshwar Road Station at 9.25 am and reach Mhow at 11.45 am.

Mhow-Ratlam DEMU (09535) will depart from Mhow at 8.35 am, arrive at Indore at 9.45 am and reach Ratlam at 12.50 pm. Ratlam-Mhow DEMU (09536) will start from Ratlam at 1 pm and arrive Indore at 3.40 pm and reach Mhow at 6.35 pm.

Mhow-Ratlam DEMU (09547) will depart from Mhow at 5.35 am and arrive at Indore at 6.30 am and finally reach Ratlam at 9.20 am. Ratlam-Mhow (09548) depart from Ratlam at 7 pm, arrive at Indore at 10 pm and reach Mhow at 10.35 pm.

Sources said that railway is against rolling out the Mhow-Omkareshwar Road Station after a gap of three years, looking at the problem of the passengers.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:21 AM IST