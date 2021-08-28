Madhya Pradesh: Man, two others booked for dowry harassment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Khargone and two of his family members were booked for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, on Friday. No arrests have been made so far.

Women police station in charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 33-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Ganesh Verma of Khargone a few years ago. Her husband, his mother and sister were harassing her for dowry for the last few days. Her husband was demanding a bike from her parents.

The woman said that her father could not arrange money for the bike, and her husband and his family members started harassing her. She was forced to leave her house and she came to the city to stay with her parents. The police are investigating the case.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:14 AM IST