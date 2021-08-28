Madhya Pradesh: Indore Municipal Corporation, traffic police join hands to punish violators

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Indore traffic police and Indore Municipal Corporation took action against traffic violators and on encroachments made on the road by illegal parking.

DSP (traffic) Umakant Choudhary said that the drive was held in the presence of department heads; ASP (traffic) Anil Patidar and additional commissioner, IMC, Devendra Singh.

DSP Choudhary said that the drive was carried out along Malwa Mill Road, parking in front of Shalby Hospital and vehicles parked in Navlakha area.

In the drive police seized the vehicles and slapped fines on the violators. The police have taken action on 40 two-wheelers, 18 four-wheelers, six buses and 10 auto-rickshaws.

“There were many vehicles which were parked on the road and were obstructing the flow of traffic. The police have seized the vehicles or imposed fines,” said DSP Choudhary.

He added that the team has also conducted a drive on the buses parked in Navlakha Bus Stand or at unpermitted areas causing hindrance in flow of traffic. The buses were seized by the police and sent to the trenching ground.

Violators told to manage traffic

DSP Choudhary said that there are many squares in the city where youngsters are caught violating the traffic. The police are now giving an option to these youngsters to either pay the fine or don a traffic warden's uniform and manage the traffic.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Theft accused arrested from Gwalior

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:09 AM IST