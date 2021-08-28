Madhya Pradesh: Theft accused arrested from Gwalior

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a youth from Gwalior in connection with a theft case in Pardeshipura area on Wednesday. The accused fled the city after stealing cash from a shop.

According to the police, Islam Khan of Sarvhara Nagar had lodged a complaint on August 24 that unidentified thieves entered his shop and decamped with cash kept in a box. The box contained currency notes of Rs 100 and 500. The complainant told police that four persons named Jakir, Rahul, Samir and Rahim are employed at his shop. Rahul had the key to his shop.

The police started an investigation and they came to know that Rahul was not in the city. After collecting information about the accused, a police team was sent to Gwalior. The police reached Reshampura area and caught Rahul, who allegedly confessed to stealing cash from the shop. He informed the police that he had spent the money. He had also bought a mobile phone from the stolen cash. The police have seized a mobile phone and brought him to Indore for further action.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 02:03 AM IST