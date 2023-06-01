 Will ensure uninterrupted education facilities to the students in two days: Amit Shah in Manipur
Addressing a press conference during his four-day visit to the state, Shah said that the education officials will reach the state and we will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Manipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that a education officials will reach the state and we will have discussions to provide uninterrupted education facilities to the students. Online education and examination will be held as per plan.

Addressing a press conference during his four-day visit to the state, Shah said that the education officials have arrived in Manipur, and following a meeting with state officials, we will implement a concrete plan in two days to ensure that  education is not harmed, "Online education and exams will be held in accordance with the plan. Manipur students taking  online exams won't encounter any issues," he said.

The home minister also assured free, fair and neutral investigation into Manipur violence. He announced that the Centre and Manipur government will give 5 lakh rupees as compensation to the family of the deceased victims.

Shah called the Manipur High Court’s order, which asked the state government to submit a recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Meitei community, as a hasty decision which led to a conflict between the Kuki and Meiti community in Manipur.

