Who is China FM Wang Yi? A former visiting scholar in the US turned diplomat

Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, was on a diplomatic visit in South Asia between March 21 to March 27. Wang Yi also met India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.



Wang Yi, has been a prominent face of Chinese diplomacy as the Foreign Minister of the nation. Born in Beijing, Wang Yi graduated from high school in 1969 and started serving in the Northeast Construction Army Corps for eight years.

After returning to Beijing in December 1977, Wang Yi enrolled himself in the department of Asian and African Languages of Beijing International Studies University.



While serving in the Asian Section of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang got the opportunity to be a visiting scholar at the Institute of Foreign Relations of Georgetown University in the United States. Wang also went onto study International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University and obtained a doctor's degree in 1999.

FM Wang Yi is also fluent in English and Japanese.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:15 PM IST