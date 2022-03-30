A Physics lover and former Diplomat to Sri Lanka, who is Russia FM Sergey Lavrov?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will make an official two-day visit to India on March 31, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. His first visit to India, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine that led to war between both the countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement to announce the visit. "Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March -1 April 2022," the statement said.

Sergey Lavrov, the former Russian Ambassador to the United Nations, graduated from his high school with a silver medal. Despite being interested in Physics since his childhood, Sergey chose to study at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). Sergey had earlier planned to enter planned to enter either the National Research Nuclear University or the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

Sergey's education at MGIMO led him to study International Relations and he also learned languages such as Sinhalese. As a graduate of MGIMO, Sergey worked for the Foreign Ministry which brought him to the Soviet Embassy in Sri Lanka. Lavrov, then an attache, worked as an advisor in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Who is Harvard graduate Daleep Singh? The architect behind sanctions against Russia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:06 PM IST